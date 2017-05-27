Selena Gomez loves ''tremendously big''.

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker - who is dating 'Can't Feel My Face' singer The Weeknd - says she has ''always'' been the kind of girl who gives her heart and soul to someone she loves.

Speaking about her relationship with the singer on Miami's Power 96.5 FM, she said: ''I'm the kind of of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl.

''I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It's just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the 24-year-old star - who was previously in a relationship with Justin Bieber - was impressed by how ''mature'' her new beau is.

A source shared: ''She feels very taken care of when she is with him, and like he will have her back. He's a little bit older and more mature and she likes that about him.

''They can relate to each other on so many different levels; what they do for a living, music, being in the public eye. She just loves how he makes her feel on top of the world.

''He puts her on a pedestal and makes her feel like the most important and special girl in the world. That's done wonders for her self-esteem and value. She has a confidence when she is with him and it's been good for her ...

''Selena couldn't be happier right now. She has fallen fast and hard for Abel. They can't get enough of each other. When they are apart, they miss each other like crazy and can't wait to reunite again. They FaceTime and text all day, every day.''