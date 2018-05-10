Selena Gomez has shrugged off critics of her Met Gala look.

The 25-year-old star - who is said to have been thrilled with her red carpet look - has seemingly hit back at her haters in a cryptic Instagram post, after fans criticised Selena's spray tan and relaxed hairstyle for the annual fundraiser event in New York City.

Alongside a shrug emoji, Selena captioned a video of herself running away from the Metropolitan Museum Of Art: ''Me when I see my pictures from MET (sic)''

Despite this, a source close to the brunette beauty has insisted she ''felt great'' about her look.

As a result, Selena was eager to ''clap back'' at the people who were mocking her appearance.

The insider told People: ''In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person, she was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it.

''[She] got it when she saw the photos.''

The 'Wolves' singer ''loved'' the design of her Coach dress and was involved in choosing which outfit to wear.

The source continued: ''She had two outfits to choose from and decided on Sunday which one she was going to go with, she loved the dress and was very involved with it.''

Selena collaborated with the American designer on a sell-out handbag design last year, and is currently in the process of designing her own range of clothing with the company.

For the Met Gala, Selena chose to wear a custom Coach floor-length gown made from vintage cream silk gauze - which was reminiscent of the fall 2018 runway collection.