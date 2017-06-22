Selena Gomez likes ''clean and classic'' styles with a ''twist'', according to her stylist Christian Classen.
Selena Gomez likes ''clean and classic'' styles.
The 'Bad Liar' singer's stylist Christian Classen has revealed she loves fashion which has its own ''twist'' to it such as a deconstructed pair of blue jeans.
He said: ''[Her looks] are an amplified extension of the style she has for red carpet and streetwear ... My job is to curate a visual brand that is very specific to each individual client through colour, silhouette, mood and vibe.
''The world then starts to identify and say, 'Hey, I want to look like this celebrity or that celebrity'. For example, no matter the overall style direction, the pieces I choose for Selena are always clean and classic but have a twist to them. It's like a simple blue jean, but it's deconstructed. Or a classic cat-eye frame, but the lens is red instead of black.''
And Classen thinks shoes are a really important part of the outfit as they can make a cheap dress look more expensive.
Asked for his advice, he told Vogue: ''Tailor everything to your body and only invest in classic staple pieces. Your closet will never age ...
''You can wear a $10 dress with beautiful shoes and you look elevated. Cheap shoes with an expensive dress? Automatically looks like a cheap dress.''
It comes after the 24-year-old singer admitted her biggest fashion regret was wearing shoulder pads.
She revealed she cringes when she thinks about the times she used to wear the 80s-inspired garments.
And when asked about the trend she hopes is never revived, she swiftly replied: ''Shoulder pads.''
Revealing her go-to piece of clothing, she added: ''Skinny jeans.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...