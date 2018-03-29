Selena Gomez's new Puma Phantom Lux trainer will be donating money to research Lupus after the disease left her needing a kidney transplant.
Selena Gomez's new Puma collaboration will raise money to charity.
The 25-year-old beauty - who has worked with the likes of Louis Vuitton Coach - has designed a pair of trainers, called the Phenom Lux, which will help fund important research into Lupus, an autoimmune disease the star has battled for years.
Puma will be donating $100,000 of the sales from the trainers, which will go to the Lupus Research Alliance charity.
The cause is close to Selena's heart after the condition left her needing a kidney transplant last year.
The brunette beauty has strayed away from the romantic floral looks she previewed in her upcoming clothes collection with Coach.
Instead, the all-white Puma design has a detachable gold ankle-bracelet, which adds a touch of femininity to the look.
She said: ''It gives you a little bit of sparkle, and it can make you feel like you're dressed up even when you're in sweats.''
Selena has even designed a pair of sheer socks to be paired with the trainers, admitting that mixing contrasting wardrobe looks makes her ''feel pretty''.
She explained: ''I've been wearing some fun socks with my sneakers and it just makes me feel a little bit more feminine, I spent a lot of time creating a sock that felt comfortable, chic, and fun.
''I've become super into my way of wearing sneakers, I also wear my sneakers with dresses, things that feel pretty.''
Meanwhile, Selena first announced the news of her surgery via her Instagram account.
Alongside a picture of herself in a hospital bed, Selena wrote: ''I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.''
