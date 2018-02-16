Selena Gomez ''felt bad'' about asking her close pal Francia Raisa to undergo a kidney transplant for her last year.
Selena Gomez ''felt bad'' about asking Francia Raisa to undergo a kidney transplant for her last year.
The 25-year-old singer was beyond grateful when her longtime friend agreed to donate her kidney to her in order to help with her ongoing battle with autoimmune disease Lupus, but felt guilty asking the actress to undergo the surgery as Francia wasn't a member of the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker's family.
Francia said: ''She felt bad about even having me do that because we are just friends, I am not her family or anything. Well, I am now. She has my blood. She felt bad. We just wanted our families around and it was cool because now I have a big family. I lost my grandparents when I was younger ... Her grandparents are my grandparents now and so I have this extension of a family and it's been really amazing.''
And the 29-year-old actress has admitted the surgery was ''harder'' for her to recover from, as her body lost an organ, rather than gaining one like Selena did.
She added: It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed. So she's up and at it immediately and I had a hard time.''
But the 'Secret Life of the American Teenager' actress insists the experience was ''humbling'' as it forced her to rely on other people whilst she healed.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Harry', Francia said: ''I basically have four scars. It was laparoscopic, those mothers out there who had C-sections, I feel you. I don't know how you take care of a child afterwards. It is crazy! I couldn't get up without having someone help me. That was very humbling. I couldn't take a shower by myself, I had to have someone help me because I couldn't move. I'm a very very active person, so the fact that my doctor said I couldn't move for 2 months. Two months, I couldn't do anything active. All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me and I have a dog and every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee and walking and I couldn't do that. It was really really hard.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...