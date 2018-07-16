Selena Gomez is set to star in a new zombie comedy called 'The Dead Don't Die' alongside Bill Murray.
Selena Gomez is set to star alongside Bill Murray in a new zombie comedy.
The 67-year-old actor and the 'Back To You' hitmaker have reportedly jumped on board the forthcoming movie 'The Dead Don't Die' - directed by Jim Jarmusch - alongside Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi and Chloe Sevigny.
It's yet to be confirmed who will play what character but the on-set photographs appear to show Gomez, 25, being attacked by zombies, while Murray will play a cop.
Not much is known about the movie but it's believed production has already started in New York City and it'll take a ''hilarious'' look at the undead, according to Empire.
There is no official release date as of yet but fans are hoping it'll drop early next year.
Murray previously teased the film back in March but refused to divulge too many details at the time - although he did confirm that he wasn't playing a zombie.
He said: ''I've got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It's a zombie movie. Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that's so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors: Rosie Perez, Daniel Craig. It's titled 'The Dead Don't Die', and it shoots over the summer. But, no, I will not play a zombie.''
Gomez, on the other hand, has her hands full this year as she's agreed to reprise her role as executive producer on the next series of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and is set to voice a character in 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle', scheduled for release in 2019.
