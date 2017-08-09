Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning have joined the cast of Woody Allen's next movie, but the details of the motion picture are not yet known.
The pair will be joined by Timothée Chalamet in the forthcoming film, which is yet to have a name and the details about it remain scarce, as with many of the Hollywood helmer's motion pictures in the early stages.
Allen has teamed up with Amazon Studios for the project after working with the company on his movies 'Cafe Society' and upcoming 'Wonder Wheel'.
The studio also produced his first-ever TV series 'Crisis In Six Scenes'.
Filming on the unnamed project is expected to get underway soon.
Allen's 'Wonder Wheel' movie stars Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, James Belushi, and Justin Timberlake, and the motion picture will premiere as the closing night movie at the New York Film Festival in October.
Fanning - the younger sister of fellow actress Dakota Fanning - appeared in Sofia Coppola's 'The Beguiled' alongside Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell earlier this year.
The 19-year-old actress has also starred in 'Maleficent', 'We Bought A Zoo' and 'Super 8' over the years.
Gomez rose to fame in Disney Channel TV series 'Wizards of Waverly Place' and has gone on to appear in several drama movies, including 'Spring Breakers'.
Chalamet appeared in 2014 motion picture 'Interstellar' alongside the likes of Matthew Mcconaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, and he was recently in 'Call Me By Your Name' opposite Armie Hammer.
