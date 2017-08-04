Selena Gomez is ''really proud'' of the Coach bag she designed.

Selena Gomez is ''really proud'' of the Selena Grace bag for Coach bag she designed and she is honoured ot have partnered with Stuart Vevers to represent the brand.
The 25-year-old singer joined forces with the designer brand earlier this year and starred in their fashion campaign, but the star has since designed the Selena Grace bag as part of her Coach x Selena Gomez collaboration, which the brunette beauty is extremely pleased with.
Speaking to InStyle.com about her creation, the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker said: ''I'm really proud of what I created.''
And the style icon has hailed Coach's executive creative director, Stuart Vevers, as an ''angel'', because he was ''open'' to explore and experiment with their collaboration.
She explained: ''Coach's executive creative director, Stuart Vevers--he's an angel. He was just so open at figuring out our collaboration. If I'm working in film or writing or producing or fashion, I want to be surrounded by the best people so I can grow.''
And the artist - who is currently dating fellow musician The Weeknd, whose full name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - enjoys getting ready for a red carpet event, because she will invite all of her friends over for a ''little fashion show'' ahead of the event, which sees them indulge in chips as they give their opinion on the outfit options.
She explained: ''Yeah. It's fun because my friends will come over, and they're eating chips, like, ''That one looks so cool!'' And I'm like, 'I know!' It's a little fashion show, basically.''
And Selena has admitted she is ''not afraid'' of being wrong or of making mistakes now she has matured because she believes that standing by your beliefs are important.
She said: ''I'm not afraid to be wrong now. Because I would rather say, ''I stand by this.'' You have to not be afraid to make mistakes because that's how you figure it all out. I'm ambitious in every area of my life. I want to be a better daughter, a better friend, a better influencer. I want to feel something.''
