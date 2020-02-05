'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker Selena Gomez has announced she is launching her own beauty line with Sephora.
Selena Gomez is launching her own beauty line with Sephora.
The 27-year-old singer has teamed up with the beauty store to share her makeup line Rare Beauty, which she hopes will encourage people to embrace their uniqueness.
Announcing the news on her Instagram Live on Tuesday (04.02.20), she said: ''Rare Beauty isn't about how other people see you - it's about how you see yourself.
''I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.''
Selena has spent the past two years creating the line, and is now ready to share it with fans after finding the right team to help create her dream.
The 'Look At Her Now' hitmaker continued: ''I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable. I think people feel the pressure - I know I do - where you kind of feel like you need to look like everyone else ... Sometimes that can feel a bit isolating.''
Selena also asked her followers to help her build the brand as she wants to feature real people in the marketing to ensure her customers will feel confident in her beauty range.
She added: ''We're not meant to look like everyone else, we are meant to look like ourselves ... and you're rare. You're a rare beauty.
''I want your help to build the brand because I want it to be real - real stories, real people, a place where people can feel they are in a community and not feel pressure to look like anything but themselves.''
Though no further details about the brand have been released as of the time of writing, Rare Beauty will hit Sephora stores this summer.
