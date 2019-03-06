Selena Gomez is in ''a really good place'', almost four months after completing a stint in a treatment facility.
The 26-year-old singer checked into a wellness centre in October last year after she suffered an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017.
And after leaving the centre in December, sources say she's doing well, and is planning a ''big year'' for 2019.
One insider said: ''2019 is going to be a big year for Selena and her career. Selena is in a really good place.''
The 'Wolves' hitmaker has been keeping herself busy with new hobbies and has been spending plenty of time with friends, which sources say help to keep her ''grounded''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he insider added: ''Selena is working out a lot, taking different workout classes and hiking. She has also been spending time with her close friends, most who aren't in the Hollywood scene.
''Selena does a good job of hanging out with people who aren't in Hollywood - it's always been her thing. She has famous friends, but the friends that keep her grounded have been around forever and Selena can be her true self [around them].''
Meanwhile, sources recently claimed the 'Bad Liar' singer has learned ''new skills'' to help her ''navigate daily life'' since leaving rehab.
One insider said: ''[Selena is] excited for the new year. She's feeling like this is a fresh start and she has new skills to help her navigate daily life. She's doing well and is feeling great. She's following a simple daily routine that involves a work out, either hiking, Pilates or hot yoga, therapy sessions and spending time with friends.''
