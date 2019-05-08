Selena Gomez worried fans when she skipped the Met Gala earlier this week, but those closest to her insist she's ''happy.''
Selena Gomez is ''happy and healthy.''
The 26-year-old singer skipped the Costume Institute Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (06.05.19) in favour of chilling with her friends at Disneyland in California.
Her absence from the lavish event led fans to speculate that she was withdrawing from the public eye again following similar behaviour last year when she sought help for an emotional breakdown, but those closest to her are adamant that she's doing well.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She's happy, healthy and doing great. She's happy to just be with friends. Selena loves what she does and she loves her fans, but she doesn't like the pressure and expectations of being under a microscope.''
The brunette beauty checked into a wellness centre in October following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017.
However, she returned to the spotlight in April this year when she walked the red carpet at WE Day at The Forum in Los Angeles in a navy dress by Dior.
She said at the time: ''As of now, I'm not really going out that much. [Why?] Cause I needed it.''
Although she felt the need to take some time out, the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker was pleased to be out to support the event, which is dedicated to young people and their impact on society.
She explained: ''I've known this organisation for over six years.
''I know the people behind it and how much effort they put into encouraging kids to do something.
''So not only do they make incredible money for people all over the world, but they're actually focusing on kids all over the world that want to have the opportunity to give back.''
