Selena Gomez feels ''grateful'' for the bad things she's been through because it's made her stronger.
Selena Gomez is ''grateful'' for the lows she has experienced in life.
The 27-year-old singer - who underwent a kidney transplant two years ago after her battle with lupus began to attack her organs - doesn't regret any of the health complaints she's suffered or the heartache she went through with on/off boyfriend Justin Bieber for eight years because it's made her more ''courageous.''
Speaking to Dazed magazine, she said when asked if she regrets anything she's been through: ''No, no. I mean, there are certain things which I wish hadn't happened to me. But without them I wouldn't have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing.
''You know, going through the lupus thing and the kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with being run-down, dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that I had. It was all a bit confusing.
''When 'Lose You to Love Me' came out, I stood back and had this moment, like, 'Oh... this is a huge reason why I've pushed myself through this. This is why.' I was able to release a song that hopefully helps to heal some people, or just lets them know they are not alone.
''I was actually letting it go personally and when that happened something inside of me just left. And that's why I am grateful for the chapters of my life. I'm not saying that it's gonna be easy from now on, but I have a lot more strength and a lot more courage and a bigger voice to stand up for what I deserve.''
The brunette beauty believes one of the ways she stays happy and focused is by ignoring any comments online.
She explained: ''Well, I don't read anything, I don't read any single thing. That's been kind of hard, 'cause I was used to reading everything for so long. But I don't, and I mean that. You know, when I found out that ['Rare'] was getting great reviews I appreciated hearing it but I just can't pay attention: the moment I do I start getting insecure and I just feel empty. It's so much nicer not to know sometimes.''
