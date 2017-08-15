Selena Gomez is desperate to collaborate with Eminem.

The 25-year-old singer has admitted she would love nothing more than to join forces with the 44-year-old rapper - whose full name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - on a track in the future.

When asked who she would most like to work with on a single in a 30 minute Q&A session on Twitter, which was titled #StreamWithSelena, the brunette beauty simply said: ''Eminem (sic).''

And the 'Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker has hinted she would also like to partner with DJ Kygo again after they released 'It Ain't Me' earlier this year, because she feels like she creates a ''whole new sound'' when she works with the musician.

When asked if the duo will work together again, she replied: ''I like feeling like i'm creating a whole new sound each time I collaborate. @KygoMusic's sound is so unique, I loved being a part of it. (sic).''

Selena has recently released the single 'Fetish' and the 'Spring Breakers' actress has admitted she had ''so much fun'' working on the music video to accompany the track because she was surrounded by a ''room full of boys''.

Speaking about the project, the Texas-born star - who is currently dating The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - said: ''It was so much fun. I was in a room full of boys. They were all on their phones. (sic).''

Although Selena loved working on the music video, she has revealed the song is not her favourite track, but 'Me and the Rhythm' from her 2015 album 'Revival' is her preferred single, although 'Sober' on the same LP is a ''close second''.

She said: ''My favorite song from Revival, Me & The Rhythm (Sober was a close second.) #StreamWithSelena (sic).''

Meanwhile, Selena has admitted ''most of the time'' she is overwhelmed with nerves before her performances, but she believes her audience are not aware of how she is feeling because she thinks she is ''really good'' at concealing her emotions.

When asked about her coping mechanism, she said: ''Most of the time I am. I'm just really good at covering it up (sic).''