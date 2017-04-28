Selena Gomez is in a ''really happy place''.

The 'Good For You' hitmaker recently took some time away from the spotlight for a few months after suffering from ''anxiety, panic attacks and depression'' brought on by her lupus condition but she insists she is in a great place now.

She said: '''13 Reasons Why' was a really big moment for me, just because we had the book for seven years and we worked so hard on it. But, everything. You know, my personal life, and my family and my friends, I'm just, I'm in a really happy place. It's been good ...

''I think it's empowering when you're able to do things on your own. I started [my career] when I was so young, so in a way, a lot of things were - they helped guide me, and they helped build stuff with me. So, the older I've gotten, I've realised I don't want to be a part of something unless I'm truly passionate, I truly created it, unless I feel like it means something. So, maybe it's just getting older?''

And the 24-year-old singer credits her mother Mandy Teefey for inspiring and ''constantly challenging'' her.

Asked who inspires her as she attended WE Day, she added to Entertainment Tonight: ''My mom. Yeah, she is constantly challenging me, my character. She's, you know, my morals, who I am. It's nice to have that person, that reflection, that can be there and say, 'Hey, are you good? Is this really you? Are you being authentic to yourself, and are you being good to people?''