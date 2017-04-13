Selena Gomez loves how ''mature'' The Weeknd is.

The 24-year-old singer previously had a volatile four-year relationship with Justin Bieber, 23, but recently started dating The Weeknd, 27 - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - and could not be happier.

A source told E! News: ''She feels very taken care of when she is with him, and like he will have her back. He's a little bit older and more mature and she likes that about him.

''They can relate to each other on so many different levels; what they do for a living, music, being in the public eye. She just loves how he makes her feel on top of the world. He puts her on a pedestal and makes her feel like the most important and special girl in the world. That's done wonders for her self-esteem and value. She has a confidence when she is with him and it's been good for her.''

And friends of the former Disney star believe she is ''crazy'' in love with The Weeknd.

The insider added: ''Selena couldn't be happier right now. She has fallen fast and hard for Abel. They can't get enough of each other. When they are apart, they miss each other like crazy and can't wait to reunite again. They FaceTime and text all day, every day.''

Selena spent time in rehab last year after suffering from panic attacks and depression and her close pals say that despite his references to drug use in his songs, The Weeknd isn't interested in a party lifestyle.

The source said: ''They inspire each other. He is very supportive of Selena's sobriety and has helped her stay focused and on track. They have other things they like to do together other than partying. They like to do simple things like go out to dinner or go on walks. Their relationship is not about being out in clubs and partying. They are homebodies and very low-key. They just enjoy being together. They can have fun and be goofy and have this crazy undeniable chemistry.

''She loves his music and thinks he's so talented and sexy. She has so much pride when she watches him. It's a crazy-good feeling.''