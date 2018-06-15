Selena Gomez's mother says the star is ''ignoring'' comments on social media after Stefano Gabbana claimed she was ''so ugly''.
Selena Gomez's mother says the star is ''ignoring'' comments on social media after Stefano Gabbana claimed she was ''so ugly''.
The Italian designer - who is the co-founder of the luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana - slammed the 25-year-old singer on Instagram recently after a fan asked for his opinion on her fashion sense.
And now her mother Mandy Teefey has said the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker isn't interested in Gabbana's harsh comments, and is moving past the criticism.
She told People magazine: ''When someone has a desire to speak out about something by using a word so hateful, we ignore it.''
The designer had taken to the comments of an Instagram post by The Catwalk Italia earlier this week, which showed Selena in a montage of red dresses.
Gabanna commented in Italian: ''è proprio brutta'', which roughly translated means ''she's so ugly.''
A legion of Selena fans hit back at the designer, including actress Jaime King who claimed the fashion guru clearly couldn't handle the ''beauty'' of Selena's ''soul and physical being'' and encouraged her followers to boycott the brand.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Because they are ugly humans who cannot handle the beauty of S that radiates from her Soul and her physical being. #boycottdolceandgabbana''
And Selena's pal Miley Cyrus has also shared her thoughts on the controversial comment, as she branded Stefano Gabbana a ''d***head''.
Taking to Instagram this week, Miley, 25, said in the comments section of a photograph of them posing together shared by a fan page: ''Well what that d**k head said (if it's true) is f***ing false and total bulls**t. She's fine as f**k. (sic)''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...