Chart-topping pop star Selena Gomez has revealed she feels determined not to let herself down.
The 27-year-old pop star has teased a song on her upcoming album, revealing the track will touch upon some of the valuable life lessons she's learned over the last couple of years.
She told 'The Zach Sang Show': ''There's a song that I basically said I can't let myself let me down.
''I wanted to kind of interpret that as every time I feel bad, I always end up going into this spiral. And I just feed it. And I've learned over the years to take a step back from that and try to rewire your thoughts so that you're more focused on what it's gonna turn into.
''One of the worst moments of my life ended up being the biggest blessing of my life.''
Meanwhile, Selena recently insisted she ''can't be unauthentic''.
The chart-topping singer - who has touched on her own relationship heartbreak in her new single, 'Lose You to Love Me' - insisted she couldn't write a song that didn't chime with her real-life self.
Reflecting on her new single, Selena - whose track is rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber - explained: ''I wrote this song over a year ago. It's obviously a very emotional song for me.
''It's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been.''
