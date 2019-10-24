According to Selena Gomez, she simply ''can't be unauthentic'' in her music.
Selena Gomez ''can't be unauthentic''.
The 27-year-old singer - who has touched on her own relationship heartbreak in her new single, 'Lose You to Love Me' - has insisted she couldn't write a song that didn't chime with her real-life self.
Reflecting on her new single, Selena - whose track is rumoured to be about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber - told E! News: ''I wrote this song over a year ago. It's obviously a very emotional song for me.
''It's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been.''
Selena - who was involved in an on/off relationship with Justin over a number of years - hopes her fans can relate to her new single.
She shared: ''It's one of those songs where I just feel like it's out, it's released and I hope that girls and guys all over the world can feel supported. That's a feeling everyone's felt.
''That was something that I needed to do for myself regardless of what was [going to] come after.''
Meanwhile, a source recently said that Selena's single is ''obviously'' about Justin.
The brunette beauty doesn't mention Justin by name in the song, but according to an insider, the track relates to the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker rather than The Weeknd, who Selena has also dated.
The source explained: ''Although the song 'Lose You to Love Me' was co-written and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin.
''Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song - their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it.''
