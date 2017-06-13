Selena Gomez hopes sampling Talking Heads on 'Bad Liar' has introduced her fans to the legendary new wave band.

The 24-year-old pop beauty received permission from the group's lead singer David Byrne, 65, to use Tina Weymouth's classic bassline from their 1977 hit 'Psycho Killer' on the song and is thrilled that they liked how it turned out.

Asked about the track, she said: ''It was just kind of one of those moments where it happened. 'Psycho Killer' is an amazing song and the bass line is totally separate from what the actual song is, but it is one of the those things where it either works or it doesn't work. And luckily, in this case, I think it came out really well, and it did it justice. And I really hope that some of my fans who maybe weren't really familiar with that kind of music would be introduced to that. So, it was exciting.''

The 'It Ain't Me' hitmaker has promised her fans - who are known as Selenators - that new tunes are ''coming for sure'' as she is making headway in the studio.

She said: ''I spent a year in the studio, and now I'm putting all of these pieces together, and it's coming a lot faster than people think. But that's what makes it great, because there's a little mystery to it, and it sounds so separate from everything else I've done. I mean, from the Kygo record, to 'Bad Liar' and the next thing that's after 'Bad Liar' is so separate from that, it's just me trying to figure out where it's gonna go. And I don't really have a set plan, but a lot of new music is coming for sure.''

The brunette beauty - who is dating 'Starboy' rapper The Weeknd - has admitted she needed some space to work out what she enjoys most in life as an actress, singer and as executive producer on hit Netflix series '13 Reasons Why'.

She told iHeartRadio: ''I kind of hovered away a little bit because I really tried to find the balance in my life. I think it's really important for me to figure out what makes me happy, and I don't really want to be all over the place.

''I want to pick the things that I'm passionate about, and I want to make them great, and I think that's where I'm at in my life and in my career. So, I take the moments for myself.''