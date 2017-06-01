Selena Gomez is ''head over heels in love'' with The Weeknd, as their relationship is ''very mature''.
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker struck up a romance with the 27-year-old musician - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - five months ago, and the pair are going from strength to strength as sources say their relationship is ''different'' to the one Selena had with her ex Justin Bieber, whom she split with in 2014.
A source said: ''She is head over heels in love with Abel. This relationship is very different than the one she had with [Justin] Bieber.''
And the insider claims the romance has allowed 24-year-old Selena to have a ''different head space'', as their relationship is ''very mature''.
The source added: ''This love is very mature and she is in a different head space now. She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don't want. They both met each other's families and they all approve.''
Selena and the 'Starboy' singer are a ''pretty normal couple'' when they're not stunning on the red carpet, and they love nothing more than ordering in food and watching television together.
The insider added to E! News: ''When they are not together. they text and FaceTime and keep connected. They love to just chill and be a pretty normal couple--like go to the movies, order in and watch TV. They seem serious and like this is the real deal.''
Meanwhile it was previously claimed the 'Hands To Myself' singer was impressed by how ''mature'' her new flame is.
A source said: ''She feels very taken care of when she is with him, and like he will have her back. He's a little bit older and more mature and she likes that about him.
''They can relate to each other on so many different levels; what they do for a living, music, being in the public eye. She just loves how he makes her feel on top of the world. He puts her on a pedestal and makes her feel like the most important and special girl in the world. That's done wonders for her self-esteem and value. She has a confidence when she is with him and it's been good for her.''
