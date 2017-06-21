Singer and actress Selena Gomez has helped to take the Coach brand to ''another level'', according to Steven Meisel.
Selena Gomez has helped to take the Coach brand to ''another level''.
The 24-year-old star appears in the fashion company's new autumn campaign and according to iconic photographer Steven Meisel, her presence has provided the brand with a major boost.
He said: ''From the very beginning, the creation of Coach campaigns have been an exciting and collaborative effort.
''It's been a pleasure working with [Creative Director Stuart Vevers] and the team of incredibly talented individuals behind the brand. Inviting Selena Gomez to join the Coach family takes it to another level.''
The brunette beauty - who has claimed that her style is dependent on her mood - also identified her favourite item from the new Coach collection.
She shared: ''My favourite fall piece is a cropped shearling jacket, with embroidery, that will look cute dressed down, with a pair of vintage jeans.''
Selena added: ''The embroidered dress I am wearing in the Swagger campaign image is so fun too. I love the bow detailing!''
Meanwhile, Creative Director Stuart Vevers said Selena connects and speaks to an entire generation of people, which is why she's become a key figure within the Coach brand.
He explained: ''Selena is a rebel and a romantic, a dreamer and a doer who boldly charts her own course. To me, she speaks to a generation; she connects.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...