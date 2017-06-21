Selena Gomez has helped to take the Coach brand to ''another level''.

The 24-year-old star appears in the fashion company's new autumn campaign and according to iconic photographer Steven Meisel, her presence has provided the brand with a major boost.

He said: ''From the very beginning, the creation of Coach campaigns have been an exciting and collaborative effort.

''It's been a pleasure working with [Creative Director Stuart Vevers] and the team of incredibly talented individuals behind the brand. Inviting Selena Gomez to join the Coach family takes it to another level.''

The brunette beauty - who has claimed that her style is dependent on her mood - also identified her favourite item from the new Coach collection.

She shared: ''My favourite fall piece is a cropped shearling jacket, with embroidery, that will look cute dressed down, with a pair of vintage jeans.''

Selena added: ''The embroidered dress I am wearing in the Swagger campaign image is so fun too. I love the bow detailing!''

Meanwhile, Creative Director Stuart Vevers said Selena connects and speaks to an entire generation of people, which is why she's become a key figure within the Coach brand.

He explained: ''Selena is a rebel and a romantic, a dreamer and a doer who boldly charts her own course. To me, she speaks to a generation; she connects.''