Selena Gomez says she has ''stepped back a bit'' from the spotlight after her kidney transplant as she wants to remove herself from anything that leaves her feeling stressed.
Selena Gomez has ''stepped back a bit'' from the spotlight after her kidney transplant.
The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker made the decision to remove herself from anything that leaves her feeling stressed and has also opted to move out of Los Angeles.
She told Good Morning America: ''Honestly I've just kind of stepped back a bit. I'm enjoying my life. I don't really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice. I don't even live in Los Angeles anymore. I don't pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much.''
Meanwhile, Selena's pal Francia Raisa - who gave her kidney to the singer - previously revealed her friend was ''so scared she might die'' when she had her kidney transplant.
She said: ''I remember getting a text message from Selena saying, 'I'm so scared I might die,' and I was like, 'What?' ... That's when she got the complication where the kidney turned and broke an artery and she had to go back in and they actually had to take a vein out of her leg ... and build a wall around her artery.
''[I was told], 'It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she's going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she's getting something she needs and you are losing something you don't need to lose. It's going to be hard.' And it was very hard. Selena and I both went through a depression.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...