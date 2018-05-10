Selena Gomez has reportedly ''completely moved on'' from Justin Bieber, two months after they went their separate ways.
The 25-year-old singer split from the 'Sorry' hitmaker in March, after having reconciled late last year following their turbulent past relationship - which lasted on and off from 2011 to 2015 - and it has now been claimed that she is over the hunky musician once and for all.
A source said: ''[She has] completely moved on [and] not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon. She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating [someone new].''
A second source claims the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker and the 24-year-old hunk ''aren't in contact'' with one another, and Selena isn't thinking about reconciling with Justin once again.
They told E! News: ''Selena is going in a different direction with her life. She's had a lot of self-reflection time and it's been good for her. She's hanging out with friends and taking it easy.''
Selena's decision to move on comes after it was previously reported that the pair were still ''very friendly'', but think a relationship is ''too much to take on''.
An insider said at the time: ''They were at church last night, they didn't arrive or leave together, but they were very friendly and civil. They're still very close. It's not awkward between them at all.
''He loves her so much, but they both know a serious relationship right now is just too much to take on. It's been a weird few weeks for Selena. She's tired of taking on other people's dramas and just wants to continue focusing on herself and going to church is a big part of that. She knows the paps will be there and make a whole thing of her and Justin having a 'run-in,' but it's not like that, they're fine.''
