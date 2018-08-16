Selena Gomez has confirmed she's finished her album.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker appeared on a live stream on her close model pal Connar Franklin's Instagram Story earlier this week, where she declared that she was ''done'' with her much-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'Revival', and hinted she's planning to drop it soon.

In the video, she can be heard saying: ''My album's coming out later ... I'm done with it.''

Two months ago, Selena admitted she was in ''no rush'' to release her third record.

She said: ''There's no date, there's no idea for it, but I have a lot of music that I've collectively put away.

''I have so many exciting things coming. It just feels like it's my time and it's at my pace. I'm not trying to throw a bunch of music in people's faces until I'm ready.''

The 'Hands to Myself' hitmaker has again worked with her longtime collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels on the record and always enjoys teaming up with the writers.

She said: ''I had this instant soul connection with them.''

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker debuted her single, 'Back To You' in May, and was proud to have created the song for the soundtrack to the second season of drama series '13 Reasons Why', which she executive produces.

She said: ''It's the first song I did for '13 Reasons Why' - that actually was specifically for the show.

''It's a very special record. I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun. I think that 'Back to You' is more of my special project that I wanted to give to season two.''

Selena previously confessed that she was ''terrified'' of making another record because she was worried she wouldn't be able to ''beat'' the last one.

She said: ''This has been building for maybe two years. I was really happy with 'Revival', but at the same time, I was terrified of doing another record.

''Because for me, it could be like it was a step down or I needed to beat that record, and I think every artist kind of struggles with that. So I waited. I wanted it to be great, and had I not waited a good year or two, I wouldn't have had the best songs I've ever had.''