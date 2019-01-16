Selena Gomez has ''lots to look forward to'' in 2019, after taking time away from the spotlight last year to focus on her mental health.

The 26-year-old singer checked herself into rehab in October after she suffered an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017.

And after leaving the facility, she now says she's excited to start working on a whole host of new projects, as she told her fans she's got plenty lined up over the next 12 months.

Posting on Instagram, the 'Wolves' hitmaker wrote: ''Lots to look forward to in 2019. I can't wait to share the projects I've been working on with you.''

The post comes just one day after she returned to social media for the first time since September, to wish her followers a happy New Year, and to say she's ''proud of the person [she's] becoming'' following her break.

She said: ''It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all. (sic)''

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed the 'Bad Liar' singer has learned ''new skills'' to help her ''navigate daily life'' since leaving rehab.

One insider said: ''[Selena is] excited for the new year. She's feeling like this is a fresh start and she has new skills to help her navigate daily life. She's doing well and is feeling great. She's following a simple daily routine that involves a work out, either hiking, Pilates or hot yoga, therapy sessions and spending time with friends.''