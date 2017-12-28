Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey have had a strained relationship since she sacked her as her manager in 2014.
The 'Wolves' hitmaker recently rekindled her romance with her on/off boyfriend Justin Bieber and, although it was initially thought her mum Mandy Teefey was fuming with the reconciliation because she could never forgive the 23-year-old singer for the way he treated her daughter, it's believed their bond has been fraught since before then anyway.
A source told E! News: ''Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy. But still, they've had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs.''
The pair locked horns three years ago when the 25-year-old singer sacked her mother Mandy as her manager but they managed to reconnect after '13 Reasons Why.'
The insider explained: ''It caused a huge rift in their relationship. Mandy wouldn't even let Selena talk to her sister for a long time. Mandy and Selena's stepdad [Brian Teefey] really did everything they could for Selena so when she fired her it took a toll on Mandy emotionally and professionally. Mandy lost her clout as a manager after Selena left. It caused a major rift in their relationship but they eventually reconnected.''
Justin and Selena rekindled their relationship over a month ago - just weeks after she split from her boyfriend The Weeknd - and are planning to celebrate New Year together.
The 'What Do You Mean?' singer reached out to Selena when she underwent an emergency kidney transplant over the summer after her organ started to fail as a result of her battle with Lupus - as her serious illness made him realise how much he loved her.
Justin and Selena dated on and off for four years before calling time on their turbulent relationship for good in 2015.
