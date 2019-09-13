Selena Gomez had a childhood crush on Cole Sprouse.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker might have shared a kiss with the Canadian actor's twin sibling Dylan Spouse when they starred in 'The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody' in 2006, but 11-year-old Selena was swooning over his sibling.

In a #ThrowbackThursday post this week, the former Disney star shared a video of her old wall, which had ''Selena + Cole Sprouse forever'' and ''Selena + Juan'' scribbled on it.

She captioned the Instagram clip: ''Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11.. (sic)''

Cole, 27, responded in the comments and joked about Juan always beating him.

He wrote: ''always Juan-upping me. (sic)''

Opening up about his first kiss, which was with Selena, on the US sitcom in the episode where her character Gwen ends up kissing his alter-ego Zack instead of Cody (Cole), Dylan perviously shared: ''There's a lot of sad, depressing first kiss stories.

''I was a chubby lad and I wasn't very successful with women for a longtime, but I think my first kiss was on a set and I think it might have been with Selena Gomez.''

Meanwhile, Selena, who is also 27, also had an unlikely childhood crush on Barney the Dinosaur.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker made her acting debut in kids TV show 'Barney & Friends' when she was just seven, and admitted she thought the man inside the purple costume was ''hot''.

She confessed previously: ''He was [hot]. Very much so.

''You have to be very fit to do that because it's 50 pounds of costume.

''So he'd take it off and he'd have his muscles and he's sweating and we're like, 'OK, we are children,' but it was great.''

Selena said she remembered her friend Demi Lovato, with whom she co-starred in 'Barney & Friends' between 2002 and 2004, also had a thing for the popular children's character.

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker - who has dated the likes of Justin Bieber, The Weekend and Nick Jonas - couldn't recall the name of the actor inside the suit while she was working with him, pointing out that there had been several Barney's throughout the show's 21-year run.

But she added: ''The one we got was pretty great.''

Actor Dean Wendt, 51, is listed as voicing Barney from 2002 to 2013.