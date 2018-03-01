Selena Gomez has dubbed Justin Bieber as ''super cool'' in a sweet post for his 24th birthday.
The 25-year-old singer recently rekindled her romance with the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker - whom she enjoyed an on/off relationship with from 2011 to 2014 - and on Thursday (01.03.18), she took to Instagram to wish her beau a happy 24th birthday.
Posting a picture of herself holding a polaroid which appears to be a photograph of Justin, Selena wrote: ''March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom. (sic)''
The snap marked Selena's first public acknowledgement of her rekindled romance with Justin.
And the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker wasn't the only star to shower Justin with affection in honour of his birthday either, as several of his other showbiz pals took to social media to wish him well on his special day.
Chance The Rapper wrote on Twitter: ''Happy Bday JB! You've been more that a good friend to me for years. I wish you more success and favor on your journey with Christ, and hope your day is surrounded by loved ones! @justinbieber (sic)''
Whilst DJ Marshmello - who worked with Selena on the 2017 single 'Wolves' - tweeted: ''Happy birthday @justinbieber love you (sic)''
Talk show host Ellen Degeneres also shared her love for the 'Sorry' singer, as she took to Twitter to post a gif of an animated Justin winking and raising his eyebrows.
She wrote alongside it: ''Happy birthday, @JustinBieber. I love you so much. (sic)''
Justin even received a tweet from 'Star Trek' legend William Shatner, who simply sent the star an array of birthday themed emojis, including a cake, a bottle of champagne, and two confetti emojis.
