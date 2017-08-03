Selena Gomez admits taking a career break to focus on her health was the ''best thing'' she could've done.

The 25-year-old singer stepped away from the spotlight last year after suffering from ''anxiety, panic attacks and depression'' brought on by her lupus condition and though she was ''scared'' about going for treatment, she admitted taking a break made her come back ready to move forward and embrace her life again.

She said: ''It's so weird, how one year can change everything. Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could've done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.

''Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, 'OK, I can only go forward.' ''

However, the 'Fetish' singer admitted she still has bad days, but finds seeing a therapist very beneficial.

She told the new issue of America's InStyle magazine: ''And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I'm in a really, really healthy place.''

As part of her treatment, Selena had ''beautiful'' sessions of equine therapy with horses.

She said: ''I was in the countryside and never did my hair; I took part in equine therapy, which is so beautiful. And it was hard, obviously. But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, 'OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people.' ''

The 'Come and Get It' hitmaker - who is dating The Weeknd - returned to the spotlight last November and she admits it was ''overwhelming'' stepping back out onto the red carpet for the first time.

She recalled: ''When I came out, I was asked to go to the American Music Awards, and everyone around me was like, 'Do whatever makes you comfortable.' I didn't want my fans to have a negative view of taking care of yourself, so I just went in head-on, and I'll tell you, the first time stepping on that carpet was so overwhelming. I felt like my back was sweating.''