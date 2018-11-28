Selena Gomez gets ''really insecure sometimes''.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker - who sought treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown earlier this year - admits there are times when she ''goes through weird ups and downs''.

She said: ''I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in.''

And the 26-year-old singer and actress wants to use her platform ''for good'' and wants to inspire other young women around the world.

She told ELLE.com: ''I want to encourage women. I really would love to use my platform for good, and along the way have so much fun with movies and the music. I wouldn't be able to do any of it if it weren't for the people that supported me, and that kind of sounds like a cliché, but its true. So I think for me, I've always wanted to be a good example. Not because I'm not going to mess up - I f**k up all the time. It's more just that I want to be honest with them. I'm going to say: I'm trying the best I can and that's what you can do too - just try the best that you can, and it's hard. And you're not alone. I think it's important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it's important - I want to remind girls that they're perfectly strong the way they are.''