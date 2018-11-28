Selena Gomez admits she finds herself getting ''really insecure sometimes'' and she ''goes through weird ups and downs''.
Selena Gomez gets ''really insecure sometimes''.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker - who sought treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown earlier this year - admits there are times when she ''goes through weird ups and downs''.
She said: ''I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in.''
And the 26-year-old singer and actress wants to use her platform ''for good'' and wants to inspire other young women around the world.
She told ELLE.com: ''I want to encourage women. I really would love to use my platform for good, and along the way have so much fun with movies and the music. I wouldn't be able to do any of it if it weren't for the people that supported me, and that kind of sounds like a cliché, but its true. So I think for me, I've always wanted to be a good example. Not because I'm not going to mess up - I f**k up all the time. It's more just that I want to be honest with them. I'm going to say: I'm trying the best I can and that's what you can do too - just try the best that you can, and it's hard. And you're not alone. I think it's important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it's important - I want to remind girls that they're perfectly strong the way they are.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...