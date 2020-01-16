Selena Gomez has got the name of her album tattooed on her neck.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker got 'rare' inked onto her skin to celebrate the recent release of her LP, which was unveiled to fans on January 10.

Alongside a butterfly emoji, she wrote: ''Did it again @bangbangnyc ... rare (sic)''

Meanwhile, Selena previously confessed the record was a ''nightmare to deal with''.

She said: ''Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible. I thought that I was so ready like two years ago ... I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year ... And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else. And then all of a sudden I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album.''

And the 27-year-old singer was still writing for 'Rare' until the last minute.

She explained: ''This is four years of my life, and I think I'm completely okay with releasing it. But there had always been something that was preventing me or scaring me from doing it, and I'm so glad that I've followed that gut instinct, because it's so crazy that every single moment counts, down to literally 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' is out, but we were still, the last day, writing music that ... the song I personally think is going to be one of our biggest as well.''