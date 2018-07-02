Selena Gomez is fronting a new advertising campaign for Coach, the third time she has worked with the brand.
The 25-year-old singer-and-actress has worked with the women's bag and clothing label on two previous creations, first appearing in adverts in 2017 and going on to create her own signature handbag range; the Selena Grace collection.
Now, Selena is the face of Coach's Dreamer purse which features the fashion house's signature print.
The 'Monte Carlo' star is seen in photos released from the upcoming campaign holding the purse whilst standing in front of a vintage car in the middle of New York City. She is joined in the Big Apple-set ads by other Coach ambassadors, Japanese model-and-actress Kiko Mizuhara, Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong and Chinese actor Timmy Xu.
Speaking about the inspiration for the campaign with WWD, Stuart Vevers - Coach's executive creative director - said: ''I love the way that we have pushed the Coach gang further this season to be more unique, diverse and just overall cool in their attitude. It's how I see people here in New York enjoying wearing clothes and just feels really relevant to me.''
The new campaign launched on Monday (02.07.18) on Selena and Coach's own social media channels.
Selena has also been busy designing a limited-edition clothing collection for Coach which will include handbags, accessories and outerwear which will launch this autumn.
Speaking about her Coach x Selena range, she said: ''I am so excited to be working with Coach again. Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months.''
