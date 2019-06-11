'Come and Get It' hitmaker Selena Gomez has confirmed she has ''finally'' finished working on new music, and has hinted her third album is on the way.
Selena Gomez has ''finally'' finished her new music.
The 'Come and Get It' hitmaker suggested she has completed her project after teasing her fans with social media posts from the studio over the past few months as she continued to work on her highly anticipated third solo album.
Asked about new music, she excitedly told Entertainment Tonight: ''Yes! Yes! It's finally done.''
Although Selena refused to give any more details - simply teasing ''that's all'' we know for now - it comes after she admitted she was ''nervous'' about the follow-up to 2015 LP 'Revival'.
She revealed on her Instagram Story: ''I'm currently in the studio and it's going really good.
''I'm just nervous about it, honestly, 'cause I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So I'm trying to be really really diligent and just patient with everything.''
But while the 26-year-old singer is taking her time with the recording process, she's promised her fans won't have too long to wait before they can hear the album.
She added: ''But I love you guys very much. The album is coming very soon!''
Last month, Selena teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J. Balvin on 'I Can't Get Enough' and in January she featured on Julia Michaels' song 'Anxiety', but hasn't released her own solo music since 2018's 'Back To You', which was recorded for the '13 Reasons Why' soundtrack.
Prior to that, her last release was the series of non-album singles she put out in 2017, including 'Wolves', 'Bad Liar', and 'Fetish'.
The 'Good for You' singer has also reportedly signed a deal with Live Nation which will see her go on a world tour in support of her next album, which is being produced by her 'Fetish' producer Leland.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...