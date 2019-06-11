Selena Gomez has ''finally'' finished her new music.

The 'Come and Get It' hitmaker suggested she has completed her project after teasing her fans with social media posts from the studio over the past few months as she continued to work on her highly anticipated third solo album.

Asked about new music, she excitedly told Entertainment Tonight: ''Yes! Yes! It's finally done.''

Although Selena refused to give any more details - simply teasing ''that's all'' we know for now - it comes after she admitted she was ''nervous'' about the follow-up to 2015 LP 'Revival'.

She revealed on her Instagram Story: ''I'm currently in the studio and it's going really good.

''I'm just nervous about it, honestly, 'cause I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So I'm trying to be really really diligent and just patient with everything.''

But while the 26-year-old singer is taking her time with the recording process, she's promised her fans won't have too long to wait before they can hear the album.

She added: ''But I love you guys very much. The album is coming very soon!''

Last month, Selena teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J. Balvin on 'I Can't Get Enough' and in January she featured on Julia Michaels' song 'Anxiety', but hasn't released her own solo music since 2018's 'Back To You', which was recorded for the '13 Reasons Why' soundtrack.

Prior to that, her last release was the series of non-album singles she put out in 2017, including 'Wolves', 'Bad Liar', and 'Fetish'.

The 'Good for You' singer has also reportedly signed a deal with Live Nation which will see her go on a world tour in support of her next album, which is being produced by her 'Fetish' producer Leland.