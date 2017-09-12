Selena Gomez feels she has ''no friends'', and though she knows a lot of people she only considers three of them to be her most loyal pals.
The 25-year-old singer has admitted despite being the most-followed person on Instagram and knowing a lot of people, she doesn't consider many of those to be her closest pals, and has admitted she actually only has ''three good friends'' she trusts enough to tell everything to.
Speaking to the Business of Fashion magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends. I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone. I go anywhere and I'm like, 'Hey guys, how's it going?'''
Although the Kill Em With Kindness' hitmaker enjoys be ''connected'' to people, she also thinks it is ''important'' to set boundaries to ensure you are respected and not walked all over.
She continued: ''And it feels great to be connected to people, but having boundaries is so important. You have to have those few people that respect you, want the best for you and you want the best for them. It sounds cheesy, but it's hard.''
Selena thinks it is a ''lonely journey'' working out who is a loyal friend and who isn't, and then detaching yourself from those untrustworthy users.
She explained: ''It's a lonely journey to really figure out where all this stuff is coming from. And to detach from it. It becomes an addiction, it becomes a habit, retraining your mind to not go to these negative places when you say something wrong, do something wrong, when you wear a certain thing or represent a certain culture. But it is lonely, I had to lose a lot of people in my life to get there.''
And the style icon has even sought advice from her teachers, managers, and well-respected figures to learn how to find like minded people.
She said: ''I asked teachers, coaches, managers, people that I respected [because of] the way they've lived their life. I asked them, 'How did you get to this place? What were you like when you were 25? What were the things that you were thinking about?' And from there, being with like-minded people. You are who you surround yourself with - 100 percent.''
