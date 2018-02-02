Selena Gomez has completed her treatment for depression and anxiety and is reported feeling ''very empowered'' following the two week program.
Selena Gomez is feeling ''very empowered'' after completing treatment for depression and anxiety.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker spent two weeks in New York City, taking part in a program where she was given therapy, ate healthily and enjoyed pilates and meditation.
A source told People magazine: ''She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions. She came back feeling very empowered. She wants to go again later this year. She feels and looks great. She's still working on new music and is excited about it. After all the noise that happened over the holidays, she felt like she needed this.''
Meanwhile, Selena previously revealed she is constantly trying to reinvent herself and feels the need to want to ''grow'' and get stronger all the time.
She shared: ''I'm constantly somebody that likes to grow and feel like, 'All right, what can I be better at, what could I do better at, where could my confidence be stronger?' I'm 25, so I feel like I'm going to change a lot and enjoy that.
''I worked really hard on my music this year and I'm really excited to put it all together. I like to choose to live my life in a way where I want to be weight-free, and I know that's impossible to do because I have a million [eyes] on me right now. But I think it is important to kind of go through your life the way you want and I like to come at things with my best. That's all I know how to do, just give my best.''
