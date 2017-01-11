Selena Gomez has admitted she is wary of fake friendships after a rollercoaster 2016.
The 'Come and Get It' hitmaker has learned a lot about friendship in the last 12 months and feels it is really important to be ''aware'' of those she has around herself.
She said: ''I would say the biggest lesson that I've been learning since 2016 would definitely be awareness.
''I think it's really important to be aware of like, the people that you're surrounding yourself with, the people that are purposefully the ones you are spending time with.''
And the 24-year-old singer feels the most important kinds of friendships are the ones where you can rely on each other to truly care about the other.
Speaking on Instagram's live feature, she added: ''We go to dinner sometimes with friends, and sometimes we'll go to dinner and we'll leave and we'll think, 'That was such a pointless dinner. What did I learn from it? What will I gain from it? What was the point of it?'
''And then other nights we'll sit at the table for five hours with friends ... [discussing] where you are in life. Like, where we are - we're constantly checking in with each other. Like, 'Hey, are you good? Are you good?'''
Meanwhile, Selena previously revealed she was ''absolutely broken inside'' before she entered rehab earlier this year.
She said: ''I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside, and I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I don't want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what's in here. I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore.''
