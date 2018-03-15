Selena Gomez was ''so scared she might die'' when she had her kidney transplant, according to her friend and organ donator Francia Raisa.
Selena Gomez was ''so scared she might die'' when she had her kidney transplant.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker admitted to her friend Francia Raisa - who gave her kidney to the singer - that she was worried the operation wouldn't go to plan.
Francia revealed to SELF magazine: ''I remember getting a text message from Selena saying, 'I'm so scared I might die,' and I was like, 'What?' ... That's when she got the complication where the kidney turned and broke an artery and she had to go back in and they actually had to take a vein out of her leg ... and build a wall around her artery.''
Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted she faced a ''life-or-death'' situation prior to her kidney transplant last year.
She said: ''I am really honoured to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago. I've been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease. After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus.
''They said I would be needing a kidney transplant. Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...