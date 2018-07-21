Selena Gomez would love to be in a Bollywood movie.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker wants to work with composer A. R. Rahman and lend her vocals to a song.

She told Mid Day: ''I have been following a few musicians in India and I believe they are wonderful. I like AR Rahman's work. He is a global figure today. I would love to sing or be part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for a Bollywood movie.''

Meanwhile, Selena is gearing up to release her new album but is unsure of ''the right moment'' to drop the record.

She said: ''I don't know when the right moment is. And I really mean that, not in a way that I'm trying to be mysterious or cool. It's hard to have a voice and make sure that your content means something.''

Last year, the brunette beauty admitted she wasn't sure which direction she wanted to take her third studio album because all of the songs sound ''different''.

She explained: ''I've been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds. I'm not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that's exciting!' Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music.''