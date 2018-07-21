Selena Gomez would love to work with composer A. R. Rahman on a song for a Bollywood movie.
Selena Gomez would love to be in a Bollywood movie.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker wants to work with composer A. R. Rahman and lend her vocals to a song.
She told Mid Day: ''I have been following a few musicians in India and I believe they are wonderful. I like AR Rahman's work. He is a global figure today. I would love to sing or be part of his compositions. I think it would be beautiful to sing for a Bollywood movie.''
Meanwhile, Selena is gearing up to release her new album but is unsure of ''the right moment'' to drop the record.
She said: ''I don't know when the right moment is. And I really mean that, not in a way that I'm trying to be mysterious or cool. It's hard to have a voice and make sure that your content means something.''
Last year, the brunette beauty admitted she wasn't sure which direction she wanted to take her third studio album because all of the songs sound ''different''.
She explained: ''I've been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds. I'm not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that's exciting!' Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...