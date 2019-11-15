Selena Gomez is ''extremely angry'' amid her best friend Taylor Swift's latest row with Scooter Braun.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker claimed on Twitter on Thursday (14.11.19) that a proposed Netflix documentary and her performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) are in doubt because the music mogul and her former label boss Scott Borchetta won't allow the use of her old music unless she stops her criticism of Scooter taking over her former record label, Big Machine, from Scott, and drops her plans to re-record her back catalogue to get around the fact the executive now owns her master recordings under the terms of the deal.

And following her impassioned post, her best friend Selena Gomez has expressed her own anger at the situation, slamming Scooter and Scott for their ''greed, manipulation, and power''.

She wrote in her own note on Instagram: ''My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don't mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion. It's greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else's. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom.''

The 'Look At Her Now' singer went on to praise Taylor as ''one of our best songwriters of our time'', and said she had done so much for women ''who felt alone''.

She continued: ''You've robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with her fans and the world. I have known Taylor for 13 years. She is the most dedicated, fearless, fiesty, strongest woman I've ever known. People can say b****h but what I'm saying to you is that's called a woman with true identity and strength who takes no s**t.

''I listened to fearless before it came out and I just remember us jumping on a bed and she was just sparkling. -so proud of her diary being read by the whole world. Nervous of people not liking it ... but that became one of the biggest records - an album that saved so many young woman who felt alone. Have a broken heart. Who were healing. Those who felt invisible. Gave a voice to those who didn't know that they had one all along. Believing in dreams again. I continued to see how she has constantly challenged her self to create a beautiful life that belong to just her. So I can tell you first hand the MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans, and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation. (sic)''

Selena, 27, concluded her message by warning Scooter and Scott that Taylor will ''never stop fighting''.

She wrote: ''Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you. (sic)''

Since Taylor posted her note, Big Machine have released their own statement, which denies many of the claims made by the 29-year-old singer, and says they are keen to reach a ''private and mutually satisfactory solution'' with Taylor.