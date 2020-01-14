Selena Gomez doesn't want to ''protect'' people who don't care about her anymore.
Selena Gomez is ''done protecting people'' who never ''cared'' for her.
The 27-year-old singer has set tongues wagging with her new album 'Rare' as many fans believe the songs narrate her on/off toxic relationship with Justin Bieber - who is now married to Hailey Baldwin - but she has admitted, before she released her single 'Lose You To Love Me', she used to be scared about opening up.
Speaking to Billboard, she said: ''I've said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything. I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me. I wouldn't want to say the wrong thing, and I wouldn't want people to think that I had any other motive, other than just being a kind person -- though that is who I am and I am proud of that. I was just done, you know?
''Just done being silent, and I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album.''
The brunette beauty was a ''mess'' when she penned the song in early 2019 but, by the time she shot the music video, she felt ''free'' after sharing her feelings.
She explained: ''When I wrote the song 'Lose You to Love Me,' I was kind of a mess. It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing.''
Selena - who sought treatment after an emotional breakdown - feels the ''happiest'' she's ever been and she's looking forward to what the future holds for her.
She said: ''I have all these different goals, and I feel like I'm in the happiest place I've ever been in my life, and I say that with such conviction.
''So I think that the possibilities are endless.''
Selena dated Justin, 25, on and off from 2012 until March 2018.
