Selena Gomez doesn't know ''where she wants to go'' with her music.

The 24-year-old singer has said she's got enough material to make up an album after spending ''a year'' in the studio, but claims she isn't sure what to do with the pieces she's recorded as they all sound ''different''.

She said: ''I've been in the studio for a year. So I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds.''

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker is currently setting up each song ''to be a single'', because she's unsure how to tie all the tracks together.

She continued: ''I'm not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that's exciting!' Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that. So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music.''

But Selena insists she won't leave albums behind forever, as she says her fan base who will buy her records deserve ''special things''.

Speaking with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio on Thursday (08.06.17), Selena said: ''I appreciate albums. I get it. I know how much music is changing, but you know, I've still got my fan base that I want to special things too, music that deserves to be listened to that maybe won't be on the radio. It will just be for them.''

Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted her music is ''evolving'', and said her new material will mark a change from her 2015 album 'Revival', which featured hits such as 'Hands to Myself' and 'Same Old Love'.

She said: ''It's an evolution and I know it's different and I just wanted it to sound like something I've never done before.''