Selena Gomez doesn't feel guilty about her new romance with The Weeknd because she and his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid are merely acquaintances.
Selena Gomez doesn't feel guilty about her new romance with The Weeknd.
The 24-year-old singer recently started dating the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker and while his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, 20, is upset about their relationship, Selena insists she has no reason to feel bad because she and Bella are merely acquaintances.
Insiders told TMZ that although they are both part of Taylor Swift's squad, Selena and Bella have never been close and she didn't feel the need to inform her about the new romance.
Bella is said to be ''really hurt'' by the romance because she is still in love with The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - who she split from two months ago.
A source told E! News: ''She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him.
''They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena.
''It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection.''
Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram following the publication of pictures of the former Disney star locking lips with her ex outside Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
And The Weeknd, 26, has reportedly had a crush on Selena for some time.
The source added: ''Abel though always had a thing for Selena. He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy.
''They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.''
