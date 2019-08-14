Selena Gomez could be creating her own beauty line after she filed a trademark for 'Selena Gomez' last month for a number of beauty products.
According to documents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office, in July 27-year-old singer-turned-actress filed a trademark for 'Selena Gomez' for a number of beauty products, including ''fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps and essential oils''.
The 'Good For You' hitmaker released an eponymous fragrance back in 2011 with Adrenalina Inc. and asked her fans to help her create the perfume's scent by choosing the key ingredients.
Gomez has also designed apparel lines and accessories for both Puma and Coach, and recently designed a bikini for the swimwear brand, Krahs, which was created by her best friend and former manager, Theresa Mingus.
The 'Dead Don't Die' star recently designed her second Puma collection, and the star previously revealed that she included subtle details about her past in the line, including the ''coordinates'' of her Grand Prairie, Texas hometown.
There are also semi colons referenced to represent the tattoo she got with the cast of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' , which she is executive producer of.
She said: ''I've put everything from some of my tattoos, my birthdate, the coordinates of my hometown -- even working with lupus and having an artist create a box for a shoe that I release where some of the proceeds are able to go to that.
''I try to find original ways of doing it. Every single thing that I do in my career and my life, I just feel so grateful. So most of the time, I try to put a little piece of me in [it].''
