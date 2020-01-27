Selena Gomez feels she was a ''victim'' of emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The 'Wolves' singer had an on/off romance with the 'Believe' hitmaker from 2010 to 2015 and though she felt their time together was ''beautiful'', she was also glad when it was finally over, even if she didn't get ''respectful closure'' at the end.

Talking about her track 'Lose You to Love Me', she said: ''I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said.

''It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying -- I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over.

''And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.''

When the interviewer said they assumed Selena was talking about Justin, she told NPR: ''You had to get the name in, I get it.''

But the 27-year-old star went on to insist she didn't consider the relationship part of the harder times in her life because she ''found the strength in it.''

Asked if it was one of the harder times in her life, she said: ''No, because I've found the strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse...''

Asked to clarify if she meant emotional abuse, she added: ''Yes, and I think that it's something that -- I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.

''As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.''

Justin has yet to comment on the allegation.