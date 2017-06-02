Selena Gomez has reportedly splashed out $2.25 million on a mansion in California.

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker is believed to have forked out the impressive sum on a picture-perfect home in California's Studio City neighbourhood, within the city of Los Angeles.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and after being first built in 1951, has undergone three renovations, all of which have been carried out by architect Gus Duffy.

The publication claims that some of the changes Gus - who has previously worked with Hollywood legends such as Goldie Hawn and Arnold Schwarzenegger - has made to the property include the instalment of floor-to-ceiling windows, and opening up the kitchen.

A swimming pool, a spa, a patio with built-in barbecue area, and a detached guest house are also amongst the key defining features of the impressive home.

The mansion went on the market for $2.2 million in April this year after work was completed on its most recent renovation, and Selena, 24, is believed to have shelled out a whopping $54,000 more than the asking price in order to secure the property.

Selena's purchase also comes after she is believed to have taken her mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, off the market ''a couple of weeks ago'', according to listing agent Todd Terry of Sotheby's International, after it was first put up for sale for $3 million in February.

It is unknown whether Selena intends to move in with her boyfriend The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - when she settles into her new home, but sources recently claimed the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer is ''head over heels in love'' with the hunk.

An insider said: ''She is head over heels in love with Abel. This relationship is very different than the one she had with [Justin] Bieber.

''This love is very mature and she is in a different head space now. She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don't want. They both met each other's families and they all approve.''