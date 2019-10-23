Selena Gomez has seemingly slammed Justin Bieber for moving on from their relationship so quickly.

The 27-year-old singer - who dated Justin off and on over a number of years - appears to have taken aim at her ex-boyfriend on her new track 'Lose You To Love Me', in which she apparently makes reference to Justin's whirlwind romance with Hailey Baldwin.

The brunette beauty sings: ''I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it's showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.''

Selena and Justin, 25, last dated in March 2017, and he got engaged to Hailey a matter months after their split.

Meanwhile, Justin recently revealed he is ''looking forward'' to having children.

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker married Hailey in 2018 and it seems he is already looking ahead to the next phase of their relationship.

He shared a video of a father playing with their young child on his Instagram account and wrote: ''This is something I look forward to :) (sic)''

Prior to that, it was claimed that Hailey, 22, is ready to build a ''happy home'' with Justin.

A source said recently: ''Marrying Justin is Hailey's dream come true. She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.

''He wasn't in the right place to be in a healthy relationship with anyone, and she was really upset with him [when they split before]. They both went their separate ways.

''When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for. She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.''