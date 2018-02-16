Selena Gomez has confessed she used to have a crush on the man inside the Barney the Dinosaur costume when she starred in the kids TV show aged eight.
Selena Gomez has confessed her childhood crush was Barney the Dinosaur.
The 'Wolves' hitmaker made her acting debut in kids TV show 'Barney & Friends' when she was just seven, and has admitted she thought the man inside the purple costume was ''hot''.
Selena told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw: ''He was [hot]. Very much so.
''You have to be very fit to do that because it's 50 pounds of costume.
''So he'd take it off and he'd have his muscles and he's sweating and we're like, 'OK, we are children,' but it was great.''
Selena said she remembered her friend Demi Lovato, with whom she co-starred in 'Barney & Friends' between 2002 and 2004 also had a crush on the popular children's character.
The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker - who is currently back with on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber - couldn't recall the name of the actor inside the suit while she was working with him, pointing out that there have been several Barney's throughout the show's 21 year run.
But she added: ''The one we got was pretty great.''
Actor Dean Wendt, 49, is listed as voicing Barney from 2002 to 2013.
Selena also took part in Nick's game where he plays stars their own songs and asks them to continue singing after he turns the track off.
She forgot the lyrics to her 2009 duet with Demi, 'One And The Same', but could still remember all the words to her song with Barney the Dinosaur.
Selena laughed: ''That says a lot about me!''
But she admitted she had loved working on the show.
The 'Will You Remember' singer said: ''It was amazing to be able to be seven years old and experience that. I mean, I definitely got majorly made fun of in school, but it was wild. I feel like it was such a part of my life.''
Selena even tried to organise a 'Barney & Friends' reunion for the kids who had previously appeared on the show, but it ''didn't work out''.
She said: ''I did try a few years ago to have a reunion, but they said I couldn't be in the show, I'm not in the right union, so that didn't work out.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...