Selena Gomez has confessed her childhood crush was Barney the Dinosaur.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker made her acting debut in kids TV show 'Barney & Friends' when she was just seven, and has admitted she thought the man inside the purple costume was ''hot''.

Selena told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw: ''He was [hot]. Very much so.

''You have to be very fit to do that because it's 50 pounds of costume.

''So he'd take it off and he'd have his muscles and he's sweating and we're like, 'OK, we are children,' but it was great.''

Selena said she remembered her friend Demi Lovato, with whom she co-starred in 'Barney & Friends' between 2002 and 2004 also had a crush on the popular children's character.

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker - who is currently back with on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber - couldn't recall the name of the actor inside the suit while she was working with him, pointing out that there have been several Barney's throughout the show's 21 year run.

But she added: ''The one we got was pretty great.''

Actor Dean Wendt, 49, is listed as voicing Barney from 2002 to 2013.

Selena also took part in Nick's game where he plays stars their own songs and asks them to continue singing after he turns the track off.

She forgot the lyrics to her 2009 duet with Demi, 'One And The Same', but could still remember all the words to her song with Barney the Dinosaur.

Selena laughed: ''That says a lot about me!''

But she admitted she had loved working on the show.

The 'Will You Remember' singer said: ''It was amazing to be able to be seven years old and experience that. I mean, I definitely got majorly made fun of in school, but it was wild. I feel like it was such a part of my life.''

Selena even tried to organise a 'Barney & Friends' reunion for the kids who had previously appeared on the show, but it ''didn't work out''.

She said: ''I did try a few years ago to have a reunion, but they said I couldn't be in the show, I'm not in the right union, so that didn't work out.''