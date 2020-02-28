Selena Gomez wants to build up a ''community full of authentic connection and authentic stories'' to promote her new beauty products, Rare Beauty.
The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker is asking for her followers to get involved in the new beauty brand as she wants to build up a ''community full of authentic connection and authentic stories'' to promote her new beauty products.
Speaking in the video, she shared: ''I'm so excited to have a chance to talk to you guys about something that we're building. We want to build a community full of authentic connection and authentic stories. So, it is going to be the #WeAreRare community call. Basically, all we want is to hear stories that make you feel rare.
''Whether that's something you've overcome, or it's an internal struggle or something that you love about yourself that you're confident in who you are - we want to hear all kinds of stories. From that process, we get to do a shoot in March and basically highlight the stories. Every story is going to be important and beautiful, and I can't wait to read all of them. It's going to be emotional, but I'm very excited.''
And the 27-year-old singer is asking fans to tell her ''what makes them rare''.
She captioned the post: ''Our first #WeAreRare community call is open and we're excited to build this community together! It's all about celebrating what makes you, you; and we would love your voice to be a part of the story. Simply tell us what makes you rare at RareBeauty.com and you could be featured in our #WeAreRare campaign which will be shot in Los Angeles. You'll also be one of the first to try Rare Beauty products, and most importantly, meet new friends and join our Rare Beauty community. Submissions are open until 3/1 at 11:59PM EST. #sephora #sephorainjcp (sic)''
