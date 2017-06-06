Selena Gomez approves of her pal Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The 'Come & Get It' singer is ''happy'' with the 27-year-old beauty's new beau.

Appearing on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up Monday' yesterday (05.06.17), she said of her friend's new lover: ''Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time.''

The 24-year-old brunette beauty - who previously dated Justin Bieber - also opened up about her relationship with rapper The Weeknd and how they have been there for one another.

She said: ''I love being supportive. I love just being there and having someone's back. It feels good. I haven't had that feeling in awhile.''

Meanwhile, it is a good job she has given the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker the seal of approval as things are said to be ''getting more serious'' between the couple.

Taylor and her British hunk reportedly spent time at both the pop superstar's Beverly Hills and Nashville homes over the weekend and have been enjoying each other's company.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: ''Taylor and Joe arrived in Nashville on Friday and spent the weekend there.

''It does seem they're getting more serious. They had a great weekend together.''

The blonde beauty has spent the past few months in Joe's native England and it looks like things are going so well that she's keen to have a base on this side of the pond.

A source said recently: ''Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him.''

She is believed to have viewed a couple of properties on an exclusive street in affluent Chelsea in London last month - meaning she would be neighbours with some of the 'Made in Chelsea' cast and Duchess Catherine's sister Pippa Middleton.

The insider explained: ''She's been very discreetly viewing properties after stumping up a fortune on north London rentals recently. Some of the places have been a stone's throw away from where Pippa Middleton lives.

''The thought of Taylor Swift's local pub being the same place where the 'Made In Chelsea' cast socialise could make for some interesting scenes.''