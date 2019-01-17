Pop star Selena Gomez has received lots of ''support and love'' from Taylor Swift following her stint in rehab in 2018.
The 26-year-old singer - who checked into rehab in October after suffering an ''emotional breakdown'' following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant - is ''in a great place mentally and physically right now'', and Taylor has been a hugely supportive influence during her recovery.
A source told E! News: ''Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close.
''Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love.''
Despite their busy lifestyles, Selena and Taylor speak regularly and the 'Wolves' hitmaker considers the 29-year-old star to be one of her closest friends.
The insider shared: ''[Selena] really leans on Taylor and considers her one of her best friends.''
The high-profile duo continue to be ''very close'' and are ''in a really good place''.
The source added: ''It's always fun for them to catch up and have a girls' night.''
Meanwhile, Selena previously acknowledged that 2018 was a year of ''self-reflection, challenges and growth''.
In an Instagram post, she wished her followers a happy New Year, and said she's ''proud of the person [she's] becoming'' following her break.
Selena wrote: ''It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all. (sic)''
